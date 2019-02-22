GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A Brown County woman is facing numerous charges after authorities seized more than 30 dogs and a parrot from a home in Eaton.

Authorities say charges against 36-year-old Lisa Kraszewski include mistreatment of animals and neglect of a child.

Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay and Door County and law officers rescued the animals from what they called “deplorable conditions” during a three-hour operation Wednesday.

The animals were taken to a Green Bay shelter. The house was condemned by the health department on Thursday.

