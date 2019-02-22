MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee woman accused of killing the father of their 1-year-old child says the fatal shooting was an accident.

A criminal complaint says Shasta Flowers told investigators she got into an argument with the 22-year-old man at her home Feb. 15. It says the 23-year-old mother told him to leave, raised a gun as he moved toward her and it accidentally fired.

Flowers is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. Her bail is $1,000.

