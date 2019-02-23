BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A former Idaho corrections officer has been sentenced to up to three years in prison for his part in a major drug trafficking operation.

The Idaho Press reports Friday U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis’ office announced that 36-year-old Robert Wallin was sentenced to up to 37 months in prison.

The former prison guard was working as an Idaho Department of Correction officer when he and three others provided security for deliveries of drug loads and drug money and other related crimes.

The four didn’t have drugs in their possession and no drugs were trafficked into any state correctional facilities.

The other three are expected to be sentenced later this month and in April.

