HONOLULU (AP) - Recently unsealed court documents show that an ex-Honolulu deputy prosecutor was found mentally competent to stand trial on corruption-related charges.

Katherine Kealoha’s defense attorney said in the documents that her client might be suffering from a mental disease or defect affecting her competency.

A judge Wednesday ordered some documents related to Kealoha’s competency hearing unsealed. Details about her medical condition and treatment remain confidential.

Jury selection is set to begin next month for the trial of Kealoha and her husband, retired Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha.

The Kealohas, along with former and current officers, are accused of framing Katherine Kealoha’s uncle for stealing the couple’s home mailbox.

The judge is concerned the Honolulu federal courthouse can’t accommodate 400 prospective jurors. He’s considering reserving an exhibition hall for jury selection.

