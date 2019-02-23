HOUSTON (AP) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is revising its policy on the use of no-knock raids following a drug raid on a home that turned into a deadly shootout in which two residents were killed and five undercover officers injured.
A sheriff’s spokesman, Jason Spencer, told the Houston Chronicle on Friday that any no-knock raid must receive written authorization from top sheriff’s leaders.
Spencer says the policy revision likely won’t translate to a change in practices because the office rarely uses unannounced searches - just two in the last two years.
Houston police announced Monday that they will only use no-knock raids in rare, special circumstances.
Authorities say a Houston police officer lied on an affidavit to justify a Jan. 28 raid in which the residents were killed and officers hurt in a gunbattle.
Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com
