POTEET, Texas (AP) - A state trooper has shot and killed a man who authorities say had earlier stabbed two men in separate incidents south of San Antonio.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Jason Reyes told the San Antonio Express-News that a 37-year-old man was a suspect in the stabbing Friday of a man in Jourdanton.

Reyes says it appears the suspect then traveled to nearby Poteet where he stabbed a second person. Both victims were taken to a hospital but their conditions were not known Saturday.

A trooper spotted the suspect in Poteet and Reyes says the man pulled a knife.

The trooper fired multiple shots and it’s not clear how many times the suspect was struck. He died at the scene.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

