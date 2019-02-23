LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $4 million in restitution in a health care fraud case involving targeting of elderly victims.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 70-year—old Lorraine Riddiough’s sentencing Friday by U.S. District Judge Nicolas Trutanich followed her guilty pleas last year to multiple counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, health care fraud and theft of government property.

Prosecutors say Riddiough and others conspired to defraud small business owners by falsely telling them that they qualified for grants, which Riddiough and others promised to secure for the business owners for a fee, usually between $2,500 and $7,000.

However, Riddiough and the others did not provide the promised services or obtain grants for the small business owners.

