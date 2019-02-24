President Trump on Sunday said he plans to make good on his pledge to piggy back on Washington’s Independence Day celebrations by staging — and addressing — a new event at the Lincoln Memorial.

Mr. Trump claimed on Twitter it will be one of the biggest gatherings in the history of D.C. on July 4 and titled “A Salute to America.”

“Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!” he said.

The nation’s capital already holds a big concert at the Capitol as a salute to military veterans and their families, before a huge fireworks display above the National Mall.

Mr. Trump wanted to hold a big military parade in D.C. on Veterans Day last year, but plans were scrapped due to the high price tag.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.