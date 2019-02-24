President Trump gave a shout-out Sunday to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, referring to their “[g]reat relationship” and touting the economic benefits of denuclearization for the communist nation.
“Great relationship with Chairman Kim!” tweeted Mr. Trump.
The president’s comments came ahead of the much-anticipated second summit aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, with talks scheduled to start this week in Hanoi.
Mr. Trump also said Saturday’s talks with China on trade were “very productive.” The U.S. and Chinese delegations are slated to meet again today to hammer out an agreement before March 1, after which the president has said he will hike tariffs on Chinese goods unless a deal is reached.
