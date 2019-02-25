TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - State health officials have confirmed the third death of a New Jersey child associated with the flu this season.
The death was announced Monday.
Health Commissioner Shereef Elnahal says infant from northern New Jersey died in late January and had several underlying conditions. The child was not able to be vaccinated for medical reasons.
The child’s name was not disclosed.
The child’s death comes less than a week after state health officials announced the flu-related death of a northern Jersey toddler. Another child from central Jersey died in late December.
