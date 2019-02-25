MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of four people found in an apartment in suburban Philadelphia.

Officials say the bodies were found after police went at about 5:30 p.m. Monday to check on the welfare of residents at a unit in the Robert Morris Apartments in Morrisville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Philadelphia.

James O’Malley, director of communications for the Bucks County district attorney’s office, said officers found four people deceased in one bedroom of the two-bedroom unit. Two females were taken to a hospital. There was no information immediately available about their condition.

Authorities have not released any other information about the four or how they may have died. O’Malley said the investigation is continuing.

