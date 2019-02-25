BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore County officials say they will again review how police conduct sexual assault investigations after continued complaints about how authorities handle the cases.

The Baltimore Sun reports county officials face criticism on sexual assault investigations from several fronts. County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. says he’s charged a task force with examining police and prosecution policies and training. The goal is to make investigators more accountable and ensure that police consider the trauma that victims have experienced.

Last fall, former students of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County filed a federal lawsuit alleging that county prosecutors and detectives, as well as university officials, mishandled their cases. The lawsuit alleges that authorities intimidated and deceived women who reported sexual assaults. County officials have sought dismissal of the claims against them.

