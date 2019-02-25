SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police are searching for a motorist who struck and killed a bicyclist in Seattle.

Police say the man was crossing the street on a bicycle near Rainier Beach shortly before 5 p.m. when he was hit by someone driving a white sedan in the southbound lanes.

Police say responding officers attempted life-saving measures but he man died at the scene.

Police say detectives are searching for a sedan with extensive damage to the front end and windshield.

