CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) - Closing arguments have begun in the federal corruption retrial of a former top Long Island official and his wife.
Prosecutors on Monday told a jury in Central Islip (EYE’-slihp) that former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano broke the public’s trust by accepting bribes from a family friend to benefit he and his wife and then tried to cover it up as the FBI closed in. Their first trial ended in a mistrial in May. An indictment alleges the Republican politician helped Long Island businessman Harendra Singh obtain guaranteed loans in exchange for lavish gifts.
Prosecutors say Linda Mangano was given a $100,000-a-year, no-show job at one of Singh’s restaurants.
The Manganos say that any favors were because of their personal ties with Singh.
Closing arguments are to continue on Tuesday.
