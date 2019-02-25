GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of his 4-month-old son.

The Greeley Tribune reports Nathan Archuleta was sentenced Monday for the August 2015 death of Donovan Archuleta. He was convicted of child abuse resulting in death.

Investigators say Donovan’s mother dropped the baby off at Archuleta’s home, where he lived with his mother, Sandra Archuleta. Over the next week, the boy developed chemical burns to his face, mouth and gums, as well as a sepsis infection from pneumonia and bruises from being pinched by tweezers. Donovan also had broken ribs.

Sandra Archuleta said Donovan had a fever, and to reduce symptoms, she used vinegar and potato slices, which burned him.

She was sentenced to 24 years, and Donovan’s mother, Angelica Chavez, is serving eight years.

