PUTNAM, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who police say killed his father and lived with the corpse for five months before shooting a police officer who entered his home has been convicted of murder and assault charges.

A three-judge panel found 39-year-old Andrew Samuolis, of Willimantic, guilty Friday and set sentencing for May 3 in Putnam Superior Court. The judges also ruled the defense did not prove Samuolis was criminally insane.

Willimantic police say Samuolis opened fire on officers when they entered his home in June 2013 during a welfare check, after seeing a window covered with flies - a possible sign that a dead body was inside. One officer was shot but survived.

Samuolis fled but was captured during a neighborhood manhunt. Officers later found John Samuolis’ corpse inside the house.

