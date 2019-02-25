The White House on Monday said a U.S. citizen held hostage in Yemen for 18 months has been reunited with his family.

Danny Burch was detained by a Houthi rebel group from late 2017 to December 2018, when he was released to Oman.

Now, President Trump says Mr. Burch is safe and with his wife and children. He credited the United Arab Emirates with assisting the effort.

“Danny’s recovery reflects the best of what the United States and its partners can accomplish,” he said.

Mr. Trump said recovering American captives overseas is a “priority of my administration,” counting 20 who’ve been brought home since his election.

“We will not rest as we continue our work to bring the remaining American hostages back home,” Mr. Trump said.

Earlier Monday, Mr. Trump complained his administration didn’t get enough credit for securing the release of three college basketball players accused of stealing Louis Vuitton sunglasses in China.

“I wasn’t happy with those three players because they never gave our country much credit for having gotten them out,” Mr. Trump told governors. “And believe me, they’d be in jail. Stealing in a store in China is a very big offense.”

