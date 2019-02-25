SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Roman Catholic diocese in Iowa says it will release a list of 28 priests who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the last century.

The Diocese of Sioux City scheduled a news conference Monday afternoon to announce the list, which will then be posted on its website.

For years, advocates for abuse victims have been urging the diocese to take that step.

The diocese publicly promised in November that it would finalize the list and make it public. The vow came in response to an investigation by The Associated Press that exposed a 32-year cover-up of a priest who had allegedly confessed to abusing more than 50 boys.

Diocese officials have met multiple times since then to review files and allegations dating back to its beginning in 1902.

