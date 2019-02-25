President Trump is set to appear at the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), organizers said Monday.

“We are honored to have @realDonaldTrump join us again for #CPAC2019 where he’ll share his vision for #WhatMakesAmericaGreat. Thank you, Mr. President!” Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, said on Twitter.

The ACU puts on the annual gathering of conservatives, which is held this year in National Harbor, Maryland.

Mr. Trump, who is scheduled to meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam this week, is now slated to appear at CPAC, which officially runs from Wednesday through Saturday.

It would be Mr. Trump’s third consecutive appearance at CPAC as the sitting president. He had also appeared several times since 2011, but ended up skipping the 2016 event amid a dispute with organizers over his speaking slot.

