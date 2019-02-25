IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - A former Southern California police chief and an officer have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an off-duty fight with paramedics at a concert.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that former Fullerton Chief David Hendricks and police Capt. Thomas Oliveras each pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Each defendant was sentenced to pay $500 to the Victim Witness Emergency Fund.

Under a plea deal, prosecutors dropped battery and resisting arrest charges.

Prosecutors said the men were at a Lady Antebellum concert in August when they got into a confrontation with two emergency medical technicians who were treating Hendricks‘ wife.

Prosecutors alleged Hendricks shoved the paramedics and Oliveras put one in a headlock.

They were each placed on administrative leave. Hendricks resigned last November.

