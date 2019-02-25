VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) - An Indiana man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend in northern Minnesota.

Forty-one-year-old Daniel Lynn of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty last month to second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

Lynn was charged in the death of 28-year-old Christina Woods, also of South Bend. Woods’ remains were discovered last July in a shallow grave on property owned by a family member of Lynn’s near Cook, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Duluth.

Lynn admitted he strangled Woods at his family’s farmhouse. He later was captured in a campground near Edwardsburg, Michigan.

WDIO-TV reports Woods’ mother, Mary Robinson, said she is grateful Lynn is “off the streets, where he can’t harm anyone.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.