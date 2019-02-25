SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A jury will now decide the fate of a man accused of hurling a woman to her death in a northeastern Pennsylvania river two years ago.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the defense rested Monday in the case if 26-year-old Ryan Taylor, who took the stand last week to deny he had any role in the death of 28-year-old Danee Mower.

Taylor said Friday he blacked out after smoking synthetic marijuana with Mower and several other people on the banks of the Lackawanna River in February 2017. He said he had no idea she was face down in the shallows.

Lackawanna County prosecutors allege that Taylor grabbed Mower by the ankles during an argument and flipped her into the water, where she died of drowning and hypothermia.

