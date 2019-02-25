WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Opening remarks in the trial of Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell offered jurors contrasting portrayals of his handling of campaign funds.

Trial began Monday on allegations that O’Donnell of fraudulently took $10,500 from campaign funds for his personal use. He faces 23 counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering related to his state and county campaign funds.

Jury selection took up most of the first day of trial.

KSNW-TV reports that the prosecution’s opening statement outlined O’Donnell’s extraordinary access to resources through his elected position and his access to campaign donations through his state and county campaigns. Prosecutors say he was a great fundraiser.

His defense attorney in his opening remarks focused on explaining the legitimacy of the campaign funds, saying nothing illegal occurred.

