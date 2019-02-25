LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock’s mayor has called for more police accountability to help restore the community’s trust in law enforcement after a motorist was fatally shot by an officer during a traffic stop.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. wants to create an independent civilian police board and a police accountability task force to help repair the relationship between residents and law enforcement officials following Friday’s shooting.

A police news release says Officer Charles Starks pulled over 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire after spotting his vehicle was marked as stolen. Police say Blackshire refused to get out of the car, accelerated and hit Starks, who then opened fire. Blackshire died at the scene.

Starks has been placed on administrative leave. Interim Police Chief Wayne Bewley says an investigation is ongoing.

