CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been charged in the deaths of his wife and son.

Reginald Sullivan is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 26-year-old Raynard Sullivan and 47-year-old Tamela Sullivan.

Calumet Park police were called early Feb. 17 on reports of shots fired. In a statement, Park Police Chief Kenneth Mann says officers arrived to find Sullivan’s son and wife with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mann says a child was also in the home when officers arrived, but was not injured.

After the shooting, which investigators said was domestic in nature, police identified the 49-year-old Reginald Sullivan as a “person of interest” in the shooting.

Sullivan was arrested Thursday and was ordered held without bond. It wasn’t immediately known if he has legal representation.

