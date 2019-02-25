IRONTON, Ohio (AP) - The suspect in the deadly Ohio shootings of four relatives, including a 7-year-old boy, and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the potential death-penalty case.

Twenty-four-year-old Arron Lawson pleaded guilty to 13 counts last week in southern Ohio’s Lawrence County. The case was scheduled to continue this week as judges consider whether Lawson should be sentenced to prison or death for the slayings at a home near Ironton in October 2017.

Prosecutors say he killed his adult cousin, her son, her mother and her stepfather, and wounded her husband, after the cousin broke off an affair with Lawson. A then-2-year-old boy was spared.

The Daily Independent of Ashland, Kentucky, reports attorney Kirk McVay defended Lawson, saying Lawson’s parents abused and neglected him.

