WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A California man is asking the judge for a 20-year prison sentence for making a hoax call that led police to fatally shoot a Kansas man following a dispute between online gamers.

Twenty-six-year-old Tyler R. Barriss faces sentencing Friday in federal court in Wichita for making the false report resulting in a death. His attorney argued in a motion Barriss never intended for anyone to get hurt and his conduct was an outgrowth of the culture within the gaming community.

Barriss pleaded guilty in November to 51 charges related to fake calls and threats across the country. He seeks the shortest term allowed in that plea deal calling for 20 to 25 years in prison.

He still faces a state trial March 4 for involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

