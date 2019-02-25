ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - The St. Cloud Police Department and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in the city.
A male entered the Wells Fargo bank shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, presented a note to the teller and demanded money.
The St. Cloud Times reports that the suspect indicated he had a weapon but didn’t show one. He left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.
