Monday, February 25, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Police say they’re investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old man in Cedar Rapids as a homicide.

Police spokesman Greg Buelow says in a news release that Tenacious Harris died Sunday morning at a Cedar Rapids hospital.

Harris was found wounded Tuesday evening in a vehicle near Franklin Middle School.

No arrests have been reported.

