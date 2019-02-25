GRANGER, Ind. (AP) - Prosecutors say the condition of an Indiana State Police trooper who was shot and wounded by his son is improving.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday the trooper was out of a hospital’s intensive care unit and his condition was improving following surgery.

It says the trooper suffered a single gunshot wound to his lower extremities Thursday night. The trooper was off duty and at home in Granger, near South Bend, at the time of the shooting.

The South Bend Tribune reports the officer’s 11-year-old son is currently detained in a juvenile justice center. Charges against the boy remain pending.

The Associated Press isn’t reporting the name of the trooper to avoid identifying his son.

___

