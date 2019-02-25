SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Sioux Falls man once sentenced to 15 years in prison for the accidental shooting of his friend is getting a second jury trial this week.
Twenty-four-year-old David Randle Jr. in September 2016 was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the 2015 death of 19-year-old Mikael Ashame. Prosecutors said Randle accidentally shot Ashame while under the influence of drugs.
The South Dakota Supreme Court last fall ordered a new trial for Randle, ruling that the circuit court failed to give instructions on excusable homicide to the jury. A homicide is excusable under South Dakota law if “committed by accident and misfortune in doing a lawful act, with usual and ordinary caution.”
The Argus Leader reports opening statements in the second trial are likely on Wednesday, after jury selection wraps up.
