LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the death of a 2-year-old child found with an injured woman in a Las Vegas home (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Police in Las Vegas say a 2-year-old was found dead in a bloody home with a woman suffering from stab wounds in what investigators believe was a murder and attempted suicide.

Officer Larry Hadfield says patrol officers made the discovery about 8 a.m. Monday after being called to a home in a neighborhood several miles south of McCarran International Airport.

The woman was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center. Her condition and relationship to the child were not immediately known.

Hadfield says homicide detectives are handling the case.

____

9:20 a.m.

Authorities say a 2-year-old child has been found dead inside a Las Vegas home.

Las Vegas police say they were called to a residence Monday shortly before 8 a.m. about reports of a woman locked in a room with a small child.

Police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer says responding officers found someone had already broken a door down.

The child was found with an injury and pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also found and taken to a hospital with an injury. Her condition or her relationship to the child were not immediately known.

Meltzer did not release any other details.

But police are trying to determine if the incident was an attempted murder-suicide.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.