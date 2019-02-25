The Trump Organization on Monday demanded the House Judiciary Committee end its investigation into the company, saying one of the panel’s contract lawyers has a conflict of interest that “irreparably tainted” the probe.

Barry H. Berke, a prominent Trump hired by Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler to assist in probing President Trump, is a partner at Kramer Levin — a firm that has also done work for the Trump Organization, company lawyer Alan Futerfas said.

“This state of affairs violates recognized ethical obligations and irreparably taints the committee’s work,” Mr. Futerfas said in a strongly worded letter to Mr. Nadler.

He demanded Mr. Berke’s firing, asked to see communications between the lawyer and the committee, and said the hiring should force the committee to cease and desist all investigations into the Trump Organization.

Earlier this month, Mr. Nadler tapped Mr. Berke and Norman Eisen, two prominent critics of Mr. Trump, to serve as legal advisers as Democrats proceed with investigations into the president, his family and his business.

At the time, Mr. Nadler said the lawyers would help investigate potential ethics violations and obstruction of justice claims.

Kramer Levin called Mr. Futerfas’s allegations “baseless.” The firm said Mr. Berke is working for the committee in his “personal capacity” and the firm won’t be compensated.

It also stated Mr. Berke’s work for the committee “complies fully with all applicable ethical rules.”

