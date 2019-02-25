TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson man is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22 after being convicted of raping seven women over a 12-year span.

Pima County prosecutors say a jury found Nathan Loebe guilty on 12 counts of sexual assault, five counts of kidnapping, three counts of stalking and one count of attempted sexual assault.

They say several victims reported meeting a man in a bar or on an online dating site between 2003 and 2015.

The women told authorities they would usually meet for drinks with the man and would either lose consciousness or become incapacitated before he allegedly sexually assaulted them.

The cases remained unsolved until 2017 when police got a grant to cover the cost of clearing untested sexual assault kits.

Police say DNA matched Loebe to several cases.

