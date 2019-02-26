RIALTO, Calif. (AP) - Southern California authorities are investigating the killing of two men in a car-to-car shooting.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Monday in the San Bernardino County city of Rialto.

Southern California News Group reports officers found the victims in one car and both died at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses told police shots were fired when a car pulled up alongside the victims’ vehicle.

