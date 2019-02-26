PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona prosecutors say four men accused of running an illegal poker room in Sierra Vista have pleaded guilty.

Officials with the state Attorney General’s Office says the four defendants were indicted last August on charges of felony conspiracy, illegal enterprise and gambling offenses.

They say the poker room was in operation in Sierra Vista from 2007 until September 2017.

Prosecutors say the alleged supervisors of the poker room operation will each pay a fine of at least $11,000 and repay more than $28,000 in costs for the criminal investigation conducted by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

The other two men will pay fines of at least $500.

Three of the defendants will be sentenced on April 5 in Cochise County Superior Court with the other man sentenced a week later.

