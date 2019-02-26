CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) - Closing arguments are continuing in the federal corruption retrial of a former top Long Island official and his wife.

Prosecutors say former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano helped Long Island businessman Harendra Singh obtain guaranteed loans in exchange for lavish gifts.

The Republican politician’s wife, Linda Mangano, is accused of getting a $100,000-a-year, no-show job at one of Singh’s restaurants.

The Manganos say that any favors were because of their personal ties with Singh. Their first trial ended in a mistrial in May.

On Tuesday, defense attorney Kevin Keating told a jury in Central Islip (EYE’-slihp) that Mangano’s actions didn’t fit the crime.

Keating disputed the allegation that Mangano’s presence at a meeting and expressing support for Singh constituted a formal government action.

Closing arguments are to continue on Wednesday.

