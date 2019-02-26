DENVER (AP) - A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for what prosecutors called the random shooting death of another man in a parking lot of a Centennial business in March 2018.

Thirty-year-old old Nicholas L. Locascio was sentenced recently for second-degree murder by Arapahoe District Judge Andrew Baum. It was the maximum sentence possible under the plea agreement that was reached in the case last October.

Investigators found no prior connection between Locascio and the victim, Justin Doe.

District Attorney George Brauchler described the killing of Doe last March 22 as a random act of homicidal violence.

