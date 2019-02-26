GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - The teenager accused of killing 10 people at a Texas high school last year has made his first in-person court appearance as attorneys sparred over whether his trial should be moved to a different city.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 18, is charged with capital murder for the May attack at Santa Fe High School. Pagourtzis did not speak during Monday’s hearing, which marked the first time he appeared in person in a courtroom and not via video conference from the jail, where he is being held without bond.

Pagourtzis’ attorney, Nick Poehl, argued his client should receive the same treatment as others accused of mass murder. He cited Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, Washington sniper Lee Malvo and serial killer Ted Bundy, who received changes of venue for their trials.

“We have this process the code envisions, that certain cases, because of their notoriety, their emotional impact, simply present too great a challenge to afford a defendant due process,” Poehl said.

Poehl cited social media comments about the school shooting that he said indicated a bias among residents in Galveston County. He argued that “you’d have a hard time finding anybody in this county who doesn’t know someone, or know someone who knows someone, who wasn’t affected in this case.”

Prosecutors said a fair trial could be held locally, arguing that many details about the attack have not been released.

“There are no videos out there,” Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady said. “There are no recordings. There are no detailed statements.”

Judge John Ellisor said he will issue a ruling by the end of the week.

