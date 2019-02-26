SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A former West Texas county judge has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty in a scheme that involved former state Sen. Carlos Uresti.

Federal prosecutors say former Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo was sentenced in San Antonio Tuesday and ordered to pay $876,000 in restitution. Galindo pleaded guilty in 2017 to conspiracy to commit bribery and failure to file income tax returns.

Prosecutors say Galindo conspired with Uresti, then a Democratic lawmaker from San Antonio, to have a company win a medical services contract for inmates in Reeves County. Authorities say Galindo and Uresti split a $10,000 monthly payment from the company’s owner from 2007 to 2016.

Uresti this month was sentenced to five years in prison in the scheme. Last year he got 12 years in a separate fraud case.

