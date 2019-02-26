COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A former prosecutor will be on the other side of the courtroom as he is expected to plead guilty to a federal wire fraud charge.

Prosecutors said former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson will appear Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Columbia.

Court documents show that Johnson has agreed to plead guilty to the one charge, which carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Johnson was indicted on more than two dozen charges. Prosecutors say he spent public money on vacations and romantic liaisons and used money seized from defendants in drug cases for personal use.

Johnson also faces state charges.

Johnson was the lawyer for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department before being elected solicitor for Richland and Kershaw counties in 2010.

