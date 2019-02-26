COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Finalists have been announced in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2018 newspaper contest.

The awards in actual order of finish - first, second and third places - will be announced at the Ohio APME annual awards banquet May 4 in Columbus. The General Excellence, Hall of Fame, Rising Star and First Amendment winners also will be announced at the meeting.

Fifty-five daily newspapers submitted 1,776 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2018.

Entries were judged by editors from The Detroit News, Division V; Digital First Media, Troy, Michigan, Division IV; Midland Daily News and McComb Daily (Michigan), Division III; Mlive Media Group and the Cadillac (Michigan) News, Division II; the Petoskey (Michigan) News-Review and the Ludington (Michigan) Daily News, Division I.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,300 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

Finalists in the 2018 Ohio APME newspaper contest:

Division V, Newspapers with a daily circulation more than 60,000:

Best Headline Writer: Joe Landsberger, The (Toledo) Blade; Jerry Petersen, The (Toledo) Blade; Mark J. Price, Akron Beacon Journal.

Best Business Writer: Alexander Coolidge, The Cincinnati Enquirer; Dan Gearino, The Columbus Dispatch; Kaitlin Schroeder, Dayton Daily News.

Best Columnist: Kevin Aldridge, The Cincinnati Enquirer; Bob Dyer, Akron Beacon Journal; Amelia Robinson, Dayton Daily News.

Best Editorial Writer: Kevin Aldridge, The Cincinnati Enquirer; Blade Editorial Board, The (Toledo) Blade; Mary Yost, The Columbus Dispatch.

Best Feature Writer: Keith BieryGolick, The Cincinnati Enquirer; Rita Price, The Columbus Dispatch; Mike Wagner, The Columbus Dispatch.

Best Graphics Artist: Jeff Basting, The (Toledo) Blade; Tom Fisher, The (Toledo) Blade; Mike Nyerges, The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Best Sports Columnist: Michael Arace, The Columbus Dispatch; Paul Daugherty, The Cincinnati Enquirer; Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch.

Best Sports Feature Writer: Steve Blackledge, The Columbus Dispatch; Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch; Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal.

Best Sports Writer: Tom Archdeacon, Dayton Daily News; Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch; Kyle Rowland, The (Toledo) Blade.

Best Photographer: Kareem Elgazzar, The Cincinnati Enquirer; Phil Masturzo, Akron Beacon Journal; Jeremy Wadsworth, The (Toledo) Blade.

Best News Writer: Bill Bush, The Columbus Dispatch; Sharon Coolidge, The Cincinnati Enquirer; Cornelius Frolik, Dayton Daily News.

Best Sports Enterprise: Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal, “1971-1972 Zips Formed a Bond that Will Never be Ripped Apart”; Kyle Robertson and Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch, “Zach Harrison ‘ A Five-star Recruiting Adventure”; The Columbus Dispatch, “Save the Crew.”

Best Special Sports Section: Ray Stein, The Columbus Dispatch, “Women’s Final Four”; Akron Beacon Journal, “High School Football Preview”; The (Toledo) Blade, “Walleye Season Preview.”

Best Daily Sports Section: Ray Stein, The Columbus Dispatch; Akron Beacon Journal; The (Toledo) Blade.

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: Tom Fisher, The (Toledo) Blade; Justin Gilbert, The Columbus Dispatch, “Paths to an Open Warrant”; Mike Nyerges, The Cincinnati Enquirer, “Curbing Gerrymandering in Ohio.”

Best News Photo: Eric Albrecht, The Columbus Dispatch, “Towering Protest”; Kareem Elgazzar, The Cincinnati Enquirer, “Moment of Devastation”; Jeremy Wadsworth, The (Toledo) Blade.

Best Feature Photo: Eric Albrecht, The Columbus Dispatch, “Wedding Party”; Cara Owsley, The Cincinnati Enquirer, “The Shock of Mass Murder”; Fred Squillante, The Columbus Dispatch, “Cure Celebration.”

Best Sports Photo: Phil Mastruzo, Akron Beacon Journal; Kurt Steiss, The (Toledo) Blade; Jeremy Wadsworth, The (Toledo) Blade.

Best Photo Story: Courtney Hergesheimer, The Columbus Dispatch, “Hurricane Florence Aftermath”; Jonathan Quilter, The Columbus Dispatch, “Meet Marco”; Meg Vogel, The Cincinnati Enquirer, “Over-the-Rhine Rhinos.”

Best Video: Doral Chenoweth, The Columbus Dispatch, “Wanted: Nearly Six Million Outstanding Warrants”; Andy Morrison, The (Toledo) Blade; Meg Vogel, The Cincinnati Enquirer, “Where the Gorillas Live: A Journey in the Congo.”

Best Public Service: Kate Murphy and Meg Vogel, The Cincinnati Enquirer, “The Sex Talk: The Conversation That is Not Happening About Campus Sexual Assault”; Dayton Daily News, “The Path Forward”; The Columbus Dispatch, “Wanted: Awash in Warrants.”

Best Spot News Coverage: The Cincinnati Enquirer, “The Death of Kyle Plush”; The Cincinnati Enquirer, “The Fifth Third Shootings on Fountain Square”; The Columbus Dispatch, “Westerville Officers Shot.”

Best Explanatory Reporting: Theresa Cottom-Bennett, Akron Beacon Journal, “Mother-to-be Seeks New Life After Battling with Addiction”; Meg Vogel, The Cincinnati Enquirer, “Where Gorillas Live”; Mark Williams and Mark Ferenchik, The Columbus Dispatch, “The Great Divide.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Alexander Coolidge, The Cincinnati Enquirer, “Honda Odyssey Owners Warned”; Ryan Dunn, The (Toledo) Blade, “Best Enterprise Reporting Ryan Dunn & Lauren Lindstrom”; The Columbus Dispatch, “Sexual Abuse Allegations at Ohio State.”

Best Investigative Reporting: Alexander Coolidge, The Cincinnati Enquirer, “Honda Odyssey Investigation”; Josh Sweigart and Jeremy Kelley, Dayton Daily News, “Teacher Misconduct”; The Columbus Dispatch, “Side Effects - Investigation of Pharmacy Benefit Managers.”

Best Full Page Design: joe Landsberger, The (Toledo) Blade, “Inked in Faith Joe Landsberger”; Dayton Daily News; The Columbus Dispatch, “Veterans Memorial.”

Best Digital Project: Kate Murphy and Meg Vogel, The Cincinnati Enquirer, “The Sex Talk: The Conversation That is Not Happening About Campus Sexual Assault”; Lucas Sullivan and Rachel Kilroy, The Columbus Dispatch, “Side Effects, Drug Price Look Up Database”; The (Toledo) Blade, “Best Digital Project King’s Memory.”

Best Digital Presence: Akron Beacon Journal; The Cincinnati Enquirer; The Columbus Dispatch.

Division IV, Newspapers with a daily circulation of 19,000 to 59,999:

Best Headline Writer: Vince Guerrieri, The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram; Ed Puskas and Jen Schatzel, The (Youngstown) Vindicator; Jeff Verbus, The Canton Repository.

Best Business Writer: Renee Fox, Warren Tribune Chronicle; Jordyn Grzelewski, The (Youngstown) Vindicator; Kalea Hall, The (Youngstown) Vindicator.

Best Columnist: Charita Goshay, The Canton Repository; Bertram de Souza, The (Youngstown) Vindicator; Andy Young, The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram.

Best Editorial Writer: Rich Desrosiers, The Canton Repository; Brad Dicken, The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram; Brenda J. Linert, Warren Tribune Chronicle.

Best Feature Writer: Tim Botos, The Canton Repository; Burton Cole, Warren Tribune Chronicle; Shane Hoover, The Canton Repository.

Best Graphics Artist: B.J. Lisko, The Canton Repository; Robert McFerren, The (Youngstown) Vindicator; Jason Smith, The (Findlay) Courier.

Best Sports Columnist: Jim Naveau, The Lima News; Joe Scalzo, The Canton Repository; John Vargo, Warren Tribune Chronicle.

Best Sports Feature Writer: Brian Dzenis, The (Youngstown) Vindicator; Scott Petrak, The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram; Josh Weir, The Canton Repository.

Best Sports Writer: Jamie Baker, The (Findlay) Courier; Scott Petrak, The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram; Josh Weir, The Canton Repository.

Best Photographer: Scott Heckel, The Canton Repository; Randy Roberts, The (Findlay) Courier; Ray Stewart, The Canton Repository.

Best News Writer: Josh Ellerbrock, The Lima News; Lisa Roberson, The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram; Lou Wilin, The (Findlay) Courier.

Best Sports Enterprise: Dave Hanneman and Scott Cottos, The (Findlay) Courier, “NFL Talent from Findlay”; John Vargo, Warren Tribune Chronicle, “Life in the Minors”; The (Findlay) Courier, “McComb’s Journey to State Title Football Game.”

Best Special Sports Section: The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram, “High School Basketball 2018-19”; The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram, “High School Football 2018”; The (Findlay) Courier, “Football 2018.”

Best Daily Sports Section: The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram; The (Youngstown) Vindicator; The Canton Repository.

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: B.J. Lisko, The Canton Repository, “Dangerous”; B.J. Lisko, The Canton Repository, “Sounds of Summer”; Robert McFerren, The (Youngstown) Vindicator.

Best News Photo: Steven Manheim, The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram, “Boy Dies in Elyria Fire”; Steven Manheim, The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram, “Fire Destroys Flint Ridge Home”; Bob Rossiter, The Canton Repository, “Kittens Rescued.”

Best Feature Photo: Kristin Bauer, The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram, “Splashing Into the Fourth”; Emily Matthews, The (Youngstown) Vindicator; Randy Roberts, The (Findlay) Courier, “Schoolhouse Spellers.”

Best Sports Photo: David Dermer, Warren Tribune Chronicle, “Chubb for Six”; Bob Rossiter, The Canton Repository, “Upended”; Don Speck, The Lima News, “Ouch.”

Best Photo Story: Craig J. Orosz, The Lima News, “Memorable Pitch for Tigers Fan”; Craig J. Orosz, The Lima News, “Restoring Hope, Rebuilding Lives”; Julie Vennitti, The Canton Repository, “Working Hands.”

Best Video: Kristin Bauer, The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram, “Meowmaste: Cat Yoga”; Bruce Bishop, The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram, “Not-Forgotten Box: A Mom Says ‘Thank You”’; Emily Matthews, The (Youngstown) Vindicator.

Best Public Service: Kalea Hall and Jordyn Grzelewski, The (Youngstown) Vindicator, “GM Lordstown Closure Coverage”; Lisa Roberson, The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram, “Saving a School: A Community Fights to Keep Promised Building Plan”; The Canton Repository, “Crisis Stark County.”

Best Spot News Coverage: The (Youngstown) Vindicator, “Al Adi Coverage”; The (Youngstown) Vindicator, “GM Lordstown “New Black Monday”“; Warren Tribune Chronicle, “Hoerig in Trumbull County Jail.”

Best Explanatory Reporting: Andy Gray, Warren Tribune Chronicle, “Dangers of Speaking Out”; The Canton Repository, “A Man’s Fascinated Tale Unravels into How He Bludgeoned His Wife”; The Lima News, “Driving Change.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Graig Graziosi, The (Youngstown) Vindicator, “Predatory Land Contracts/Lawsuit”; Justin Wier and David Skolnick, The (Youngstown) Vindicator, “Marchionda, Bozanich, Sammarone Indicted in Ongoing Corruption Probe”; The Canton Repository, “Interstate 77.”

Best Investigative Reporting: Josh Ellerbrock, The Lima News, “NAACP Claims Not So Black and White”; Shane Hoover, The Canton Repository, “A Dead Stripper, a Cop and a Police Chief”; Samantha Phillips, The (Youngstown) Vindicator, “Liberty Pond Death.”

Best Full Page Design: B.J. Lisko, The Canton Repository, “Home”; David Manley, The Canton Repository, “We Made It”; Robert McFerren, The (Youngstown) Vindicator.

Best Digital Project: Shane Hoover, The Canton Repository; The (Youngstown) Vindicator, “Election Coverage 2018/Vindy Live Debate”; The Canton Repository, “Working Hands.”

Best Digital Presence: The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram; The (Youngstown) Vindicator; The Canton Repository.

Division III, Newspapers with a daily circulation of 12,000 to 18,999:

Best Headline Writer: Karen Gidcumb, Sandusky Register; Sean Linhart, The (Dover-New Philadelphia) Times-Reporter; Mike Schaffer, Sandusky Register.

Best Business Writer: Tami Mosser, The (Wooster) Daily Record; Jack Rooney, The (Wooster) Daily Record; Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal.

Best Columnist: Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal; Taryn Lawson, The (Defiance) Crescent-News; Rick McCrabb, Journal-News.

Best Editorial Writer: Ted Daniels, The (Wooster) Daily Record; Michael Shearer, Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier; Matt Westerhold, Sandusky Register, “America As We Know It.”

Best Feature Writer: Rick McCrabb, Journal-News; Tami Mosser, The (Wooster) Daily Record; Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal.

Best Graphics Artist: Karen Gidcumb, Sandusky Register; Sean Linhart, The (Dover-New Philadelphia) Times-Reporter; David Manley, The (Dover-New Philadelphia) Times-Reporter.

Best Sports Columnist: Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal; Mark Hazelwood, Sandusky Register; Mike Plant, The (Wooster) Daily Record.

Best Sports Feature Writer: Mark Hazelwood, Sandusky Register; Brian Kollars, Sandusky Register; Tom Rife, The (Wooster) Daily Record.

Best Sports Writer: Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal; Mark Hazelwood, Sandusky Register; Claire Miller, The (Wooster) Daily Record.

Best Photographer: Nick Graham, Journal-News; Bill Lackey, Springfield News-Sun; Lisa Scalfaro, Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier.

Best News Writer: Bob Gaetjens, Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier; Tom Jackson, Sandusky Register; Michael Pitman, Journal-News.

Best Sports Enterprise: Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal, “The Staab Family”; Allen Moff, Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, “Herb Page”; Jonah Rosenblum, Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, “Women in Sports.”

Best Special Sports Section: Aaron Gross and Lynn Groll, The (Defiance) Crescent-News, “2018 High School Football Preview”; The (Wooster) Daily Record, “”4 For 1” - 2018 H.S. Spring Sports Preview”; The (Wooster) Daily Record, “”Suited Up for Success” - 2018 H.S. Football Preview.”

Best Daily Sports Section: Brian Kollars, Sandusky Register; Mike Plant, The (Wooster) Daily Record; Robert Todor, Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier.

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: Karen Gidcumb, Sandusky Register, “Edgewater Avenue Train Crossing”; Karen Gidcumb, Sandusky Register, “Ohio Overdose Deaths”; Jennifer Kundrach, The (Wooster) Daily Record, “WPD Roll Call: 1975-2018.”

Best News Photo: Jenny Derringer, The (Defiance) Crescent-News, “Bystanders Crowd Around”; Nick Graham, Journal-News, “Parkland Walkout”; Bill Lackey, Springfield News-Sun, “Firefighter.”

Best Feature Photo: Nick Graham, Journal-News, “Mudd Mania”; Bill Lackey, Springfield News-Sun, “Gamers”; Bill Lackey, Springfield News-Sun, “Sunflowers.”

Best Sports Photo: Erin Caldwell, Sandusky Register, “Pin to Win”; Nick Graham, Journal-News, “Football Stretch”; Bill Lackey, Springfield News-Sun, “Reception.”

Best Photo Story: Bill Lackey, Springfield News-Sun, “Champaign County Fair Opens”; Lisa Scalfaro, Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, “KSU Fashion”; Lisa Scalfaro, Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, “Lockdown.”

Best Video: Erin Caldwell, Sandusky Register, “Making Maple Syrup in Sandusky County”; Mark Froelich, The (Defiance) Crescent-News, “Kids Talk About Christmas”; Andy Ouriel, Sandusky Register, “Steel Vengeance Leaves Me Breathless.”

Best Public Service: Michael Cooper, Springfield News-Sun, “Springfield’s Opioid War”; Tami Mosser, The (Wooster) Daily Record, “In Plain Sight: Homelessness in Wooster”; Sandusky Register, “Sandusky’s Bicentennial.”

Best Spot News Coverage: Parker Perry, Springfield News-Sun, “3 Dead in Apparent Murder-suicide”; Patrick Pfanner and Andy Ouriel, Sandusky Register, “Destruction Devastates Downtown”; Mansfield News Journal, “Shawn Christy Manhunt.”

Best Explanatory Reporting: Brandon Addeo, Sandusky Register, “Rehabbing in Jail”; Bob Gaetjens, Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, “Would Missile Base Help or Jolt Local Economy?”; Tami Mosser, The (Wooster) Daily Record, “Unlocking Wooster: The City’s Housing Shortage.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Tami Mosser and Jack Rooney, The (Wooster) Daily Record, “Staffing at the Wooster Police Department”; Tami Mosser, The (Wooster) Daily Record, “The Woman on the Bridge”; Matt Sanctis, Springfield News-Sun, “Housing and Downtown Development in Clark and Champaign Counties in 2018.”

Best Investigative Reporting: Matt Merchant, Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, “Commissioners Name Felon to DD Board, Pledge Changes”; Matt Sanctis, Springfield News-Sun, “EF Hutton”; Matt Westerhold, Sandusky Register, “Molesting the Faithful.”

Best Full Page Design: Emily Carey, The (Wooster) Daily Record, “End of an Era”; Karen Gidcumb, Sandusky Register, “Cleveland Browns Victory”; Sean Linhart, The (Dover-New Philadelphia) Times-Reporter.

Best Digital Project: Mark Froelich, The (Defiance) Crescent-News, “C-N Sports XL Podcast”; Journal-News, “Americana”; The (Defiance) Crescent-News.

Best Digital Presence: Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier; Mansfield News Journal; The (Wooster) Daily Record.

Division II, Newspapers with a daily circulation of 8,000 to 11,999:

Best Headline Writer: Albert Grindle, The Medina Gazette; Pam James, Zanesville Times Recorder; Scott Kline, The Medina Gazette.

Best Business Writer: Kent Mallett, The (Newark) Advocate; Shelly Schultz, Zanesville Times Recorder; Patricia Ann Speelman, The Sidney Daily News.

Best Columnist: Tyler Buchanan, The Athens Messenger; Benjamin Lanka, The (Newark) Advocate; Abbey Roy, The (Newark) Advocate.

Best Editorial Writer: Matt Hutton, The (Ashtabula) Star Beacon; Benjamin Lanka, The (Newark) Advocate.

Best Feature Writer: Maria DeVito, The (Newark) Advocate; William Kincaid, The (Celina) Daily Standard; Abbey Roy, The (Newark) Advocate.

Best Graphics Artist: Lillian Messner, Cleveland Jewish News; Jessica Simon, Cleveland Jewish News; Stephen Valentine, Cleveland Jewish News.

Best Sports Columnist: Sam Blackburn, Zanesville Times Recorder; Les Levine, Cleveland Jewish News; Dave Ross, The Sidney Daily News.

Best Sports Feature Writer: Jason Arkley, The Athens Messenger; Kurt Snyder, The (Newark) Advocate; Dave Weidig, The (Newark) Advocate.

Best Sports Writer: Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder; Dave Weidig, The (Newark) Advocate; Sam Blackburn, Zanesville Times Recorder.

Best Photographer: Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder; Luke Gronneberg, The Sidney Daily News; Jessica Phelps, The (Newark) Advocate.

Best News Writer: Tyler Buchanan, The Athens Messenger; Robert DeFrank, The (Martins Ferry) Times Leader; Jon Wysochanski, The (Ashtabula) Star Beacon.

Best Sports Enterprise: Jason Arkley, The Athens Messenger, “Best Sports Enterprise - OU Recruiting Class Series”; Sam Blackburn, Zanesville Times Recorder, “Top Football Rivalries”; Steubenville Herald-Star, “Football Extra.”

Best Special Sports Section: Erick Starkey, Mount Vernon News, “Pigskin Preview”; Kevin Wiseman and Jason Arkley, The Athens Messenger, “Best Special Sports Section - Year in Review 2017-18”; Steubenville Herald-Star, “The Gridiron 2018.”

Best Daily Sports Section: Bryant Billing, The Sidney Daily News; Joe Catullo and Andrew Grimm, Steubenville Herald-Star; Lisbon Morning Journal.

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: Jessica Simon, Cleveland Jewish News, “Challah Bake by the Numbers”; Jessica Simon, Cleveland Jewish News, “Designer Dress Days Timeline.”

Best News Photo: Joshua Morrison, Mount Vernon News, “Smoking Leads to Two Fires”; Patricia Schaeffer, Lisbon Morning Journal, “Anguish and Relief”; Patricia Schaeffer, Lisbon Morning Journal, “Fire Talk.”

Best Feature Photo: Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder, “Coby Bleakney Vigil”; Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder, “Hillbilly Bling”; Luke Gronneberg, The Sidney Daily News, “Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh!!!.”

Best Sports Photo: Joe Catullo, Steubenville Herald-Star, “Riding Along”; Jessica Phelps, The (Newark) Advocate, “A Run Scored”; Erick Starkey, Mount Vernon News, “Flipping Over Soccer.”

Best Photo Story: Luke Gronneberg, The Sidney Daily News, “Civil War”; Jessica Phelps, The (Newark) Advocate, “Princess for a Day”; Jessica Phelps and Gabriele Eimontaite, The (Newark) Advocate, “Unsafe Housing.”

Best Video: Colin Foster and Aaron Snyder, The (Celina) Daily Standard, “Fort Flashes”; Callan Pugh, Mount Vernon News, “Keeping an Eye on Rep. Gibbs”; Callan Pugh, Mount Vernon News, “Kight Takes Her Chance.”

Best Public Service: Larry Di Giovanni, The Athens Messenger; Callan Pugh and Joshua Morrison, Mount Vernon News, “Homeless in Knox County”; The (Celina) Daily Standard, “Anti-algae Efforts.”

Best Spot News Coverage: Maria DeVito, The (Newark) Advocate, “Lakewood Teachers Play Hookey”; Shelly Schultz, Zanesville Times Recorder, “CareyTown Preschool Teacher Charged with Rape”; Zanesville Times Recorder, “George Kagafas Resignation.”

Best Explanatory Reporting: Tyler Buchanan and Larry Di Giovanni, The Athens Messenger; Nathan Harris, Zanesville Times Recorder, “Medical Marijuana: The Birth of a New Industry”; Kent Mallett, The (Newark) Advocate, “Longaberger’s Failure.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Kent Mallett, The (Newark) Advocate, “St. Vincent Housing Discrimination”; Katie White, Lisbon Morning Journal, “Coaching Controversy in Columbiana”; The Sidney Daily News, “Opioid Series.”

Best Investigative Reporting: Bethany Bruner and Maria DeVito, The (Newark) Advocate, “Kirkersville Police Chief Tragedy”; Zanesville Times Recorder, “Fair Board Investigation”; Zanesville Times Recorder, “Jason Schaumleffel Investigation.”

Best Full Page Design: Albert Grindle, The Medina Gazette; Zanesville Times Recorder; Zanesville Times Recorder.

Best Digital Project: Heather Willard and Tyler Buchanan, The Athens Messenger; Cleveland Jewish News, “18 Difference Makers”; Cleveland Jewish News, “Pittsburgh #StrongerThanHate.”

Best Digital Presence: Cheryl Powers and Heather Willard, The Athens Messenger; The (Newark) Advocate; The Medina Gazette.

Division I, Newspapers with a daily circulation up to 7,999:

Best Headline Writer: Jona Ison, Chillicothe Gazette; Dave Sereno, The (Massillon) Independent; Jeff Verbus, The (Massillon) Independent.

Best Business Writer: Chris Balusik, Chillicothe Gazette; Daniel Carson, The (Fremont) News-Messenger; Steven Grazier, The (Massillon) Independent.

Best Columnist: Raul Ascunce, The (Bowling Green) Sentinel-Tribune; David Fong, Troy Daily News; Don Koralewski, The Bryan Times.

Best Editorial Writer: J.D. Creer, The Salem News; Heath Harrison, The Ironton Tribune; Kate York, The Marietta Times.

Best Feature Writer: Daniel Carson, The (Fremont) News-Messenger; Josh Ewers, The Bryan Times; Spencer Remoquillo, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette.

Best Graphics Artist: Matthew Berry, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette; B.J. Lisko, The (Massillon) Independent; Kandi Thompson, The Ironton Tribune.

Best Sports Columnist: John Bombatch, Xenia Daily Gazette; David Fong, Troy Daily News; Rob McCurdy, The Marion Star.

Best Sports Feature Writer: Chris Easterling, The (Massillon) Independent; Thomas Schmeltz, The (Bowling Green) Sentinel-Tribune; Ryan Squanda, The Bryan Times.

Best Sports Writer: Chris Easterling, The (Massillon) Independent; Rob McCurdy, The Marion Star; Brad Morris, Circleville Herald.

Best Photographer: Molly Corfman, The (Fremont) News-Messenger; Robert McGraw, Chillicothe Gazette; J.D. Pooley, The (Bowling Green) Sentinel-Tribune.

Best News Writer: Daniel Carson, The (Fremont) News-Messenger; Spencer Remoquillo, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette; Sarah Volpenhein, The Marion Star.

Best Sports Enterprise: Chris Easterling, The (Massillon) Independent, “Youth in East St. Louis”; Craig Shoup, Port Clinton News-Herald, “Put-in-Bay Hoops.”

Best Special Sports Section: The (East Liverpool) Review, “Football Preview”; The (Massillon) Independent, “High School Football Preview”; The (Massillon) Independent, “Tigers Gameday.”

Best Daily Sports Section: David Fong and Josh Brown, Troy Daily News; Rob McCurdy, The Marion Star; The (Massillon) Independent.

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: Matthew Berry, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, “Sporting Goods Stores’ Troubles Cause Headaches for Customers”; David Manley, The (Massillon) Independent, “Festival Guide”; Kandi Thompson, The Ironton Tribune, “Making the Grade.”

Best News Photo: Jessica St. James, The Ironton Tribune, “Everyday Heroes”; Mike Ullery, Piqua Daily Call, “A Community Mourns a Hero”; Kevin Whitlock, The (Massillon) Independent, “Breakdown.”

Best Feature Photo: D. Anthony Botkin, The Delaware Gazette, “Multitasking”; Robert McGraw, Chillicothe Gazette, “A Moment in Time”; Robert McGraw, Chillicothe Gazette, “Snow Day, Fun Day.”

Best Sports Photo: Molly Corfman, Port Clinton News-Herald, “Steer Wrestling During the Broken Horn Rodeo”; Robert McGraw, Chillicothe Gazette, “I Wanna Hold Your Hand”; Robert McGraw, Chillicothe Gazette, “The Great Outdoors.”

Best Photo Story: Molly Corfman, Port Clinton News-Herald, “Ottawa County’s Battle with Addiction”; Molly Corfman, Port Clinton News-Herald, “Riders Unlimited Rallies Around Leader with Brain Tumor”; Robert McGraw, Chillicothe Gazette, “Day of Thanks.”

Best Video: Molly Corfman, The (Fremont) News-Messenger, “More Tariffs Mean Bigger Losses for Farmers”; Molly Corfman, The (Fremont) News-Messenger, “Son Torn from Father During ICE Raid”; Cheryl Evans, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, “Abandoned Phone Booth Infant Finds Birth Mom Years Later Through DNA.”

Best Public Service: Chris Balusik and Robert McGraw, Chillicothe Gazette, “Share Experiences: Inside the Mind of a Cancer Patient”; Janelle Patterson, The Marietta Times, “Hello It’s Me: Concerns Raised About Hotlines”; The Bryan Times, “Aquifer Llan an Issue of Public Health.”

Best Spot News Coverage: Mary Ann Greier, The Salem News, “ICE raids Fresh Mark Plant”; Chillicothe Gazette, “RCI Staff, Inmates Exposed to Fentanyl”; The (Massillon) Independent, “Fresh Mark Raid.”

Best Explanatory Reporting: Chris Balusik, Chillicothe Gazette, “Anatomy of a Major Employer’s Sale”; Craig Shoup, The (Fremont) News-Messenger, “Court Costs Rising in Homicide Case”; Jon Stinchcomb, Port Clinton News-Herald, “Lake Erie’s Fight with Harmful Algal Blooms.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Heath Harrison and Mark Shaffer, The Ironton Tribune, “Opioid Crisis Series”; Craig Shoup, Port Clinton News-Herald, “Sexual Assault in Ottawa County”; Troy Daily News, “Addicted and Dying: The Opioid Epidemic in Ohio.”

Best Investigative Reporting: Jona Ison, Chillicothe Gazette, “Pike County Grand Jury Clears Officers in Wynn Road Standoff”; Jona Ison, Chillicothe Gazette, “The Fisher and Saxton Investigation”; Spencer Remoquillo and Jona Ison, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, “DNA Collection Series.”

Best Full Page Design: John Lindgren, The (Massillon) Independent; Remo Remoquillo, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, “Untraceable: The Breakdown and Secrecy of Ohio’s DNA Collection Laws”; Kandi Thompson, The Ironton Tribune, “Top Stories of the Year.”

Best Digital Project: Daniel Carson and Molly Corfman, Port Clinton News-Herald, “Ottawa County’s Battle with Addiction”; Daniel Carson and Molly Corfman, The (Fremont) News-Messenger, “Korean War Vet Recalls Subzero Temperatures, Sniper Fire”; Craig Shoup, The (Fremont) News-Messenger, “Searching for Carp.”

Best Digital Presence: Port Clinton News-Herald; The (Fremont) News-Messenger; The (Massillon) Independent.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.