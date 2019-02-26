Climate change has long been regarded on the left as an existential threat to the planet, but only two House Democrats showed up for Tuesday’s subcommittee hearing on the issue.

As a result, House Republicans were able to win a 4-2 vote to adjourn the hearing just 10 minutes after it began and before any of the witnesses had spoken.

Rep. Louis Gohmert, Texas Republican, argued that the hearing topic, “The Denial Playbook: How Industries Manipulate Science and Policy from Climate Change to Health,” was beyond the scope of the House Natural Resources subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

“It appears today’s hearing topic is well outside our jurisdiction. As per House Rule 10 and the reasons I’ve stated, I would move that we adjourn,” said Mr. Gohmert.

All four Republicans voted to adjourn the subcommittee hearing, while the two Democrats voted against it. The subcommittee has four Democratic and four GOP members.

After adjournment, chairman T.J. Cox immediately declared a “democratic forum,” which allowed the invited speakers to give their statements. He was the only House member who remained for the entire forum.

The speakers were retired NFL player Chris Borland, who spoke about concussions; addiction-recovery expert Ryan Hampton, who addressed the opioid scourge; Puerto Rico resident Alexandra Precup, who discussed climate issues related to Hurricane Maria, and George Washington University professor David Michaels.

Mr. Cox later tweeted that Republicans “walked out,” while the House Natural Resources Committee Republicans retorted, “I think you mean the hearing adjourned bc only two of your Members showed up.”

The hearing was the seventh on climate change held by House Democrats this month as they move to bring attention to the issue, while House Republicans have accused the majority of wasting time and resources on political posturing.

“This is now the seventh oversight hearing related to climate change that the majority is holding this month, starting with a full committee hearing. It’s been a bit concerning how this all fits within this committee’s jurisdiction,” said Mr. Gohmert in his opening statement.

