DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 50-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for having and producing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa said in a news release Tuesday that Joel Thomas Augard was sentenced Monday in Des Moines’ federal courthouse. Augard had pleaded guilty in October to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Des Moines police say a victim reported in April having been sexually assaulted by Augard on multiple occasions about 10 years earlier, when the victim was a child. Police say the victim also reported that Augard videoed some of the abuse. Police say a search of Augard’s Cherokee, Iowa, home turned up child pornography, including the videos he had taken of the victim who reported the abuse.

