FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - Jury deliberations are due to resume in the trial of a man accused of strangling a former high school classmate and throwing her body off a New Jersey bridge.

The panel got the case late Monday afternoon and deliberated for about two hours. They also asked to review a secretly recorded conversation in which 21-year-old Liam McAtasney talked about Sarah Stern’s death, which will happen on Tuesday.

The panel will also review at McAtasney’s taped interviews with police and a neighbor’s surveillance video.

Monmouth County prosecutors allege that McAtasney killed 19-year-old Sarah Stern during a December 2016 robbery.

Defense attorney Carlos Diaz-Cobo calls the secretly recorded conversation an elaborate lie McAtasney told to impress the amateur horror filmmaker with whom he was conversing. The lawyer compared it to an audition.

