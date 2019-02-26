FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - Jury deliberations are due to resume in the trial of a man accused of strangling a former high school classmate and throwing her body off a New Jersey bridge.
The panel got the case late Monday afternoon and deliberated for about two hours. They also asked to review a secretly recorded conversation in which 21-year-old Liam McAtasney talked about Sarah Stern’s death, which will happen on Tuesday.
The panel will also review at McAtasney’s taped interviews with police and a neighbor’s surveillance video.
Monmouth County prosecutors allege that McAtasney killed 19-year-old Sarah Stern during a December 2016 robbery.
Defense attorney Carlos Diaz-Cobo calls the secretly recorded conversation an elaborate lie McAtasney told to impress the amateur horror filmmaker with whom he was conversing. The lawyer compared it to an audition.
