KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 61-year-old Kansas woman has been convicted of participating in a conspiracy to distribute drugs supplied by a drug cartel in Mexico.

Christine Little Wood, of Overland Park, was found guilty Monday of being part of a ring that distributed heroin and methamphetamine from January 2010 to April 2017. She was found guilty of conspiracy, using a cell phone to aid the drug-trafficking conspiracy and of maintaining a residence for the distribution and use of heroin. Twenty of Wood’s co-defendants have pleaded guilty in the conspiracy.

Prosecutors say the conspirators distributed heroin and methamphetamine received from Mexico-based and Kansas City-based suppliers.

Investigators who searched vehicles and homes in September 2016 found several drug-related items, along with more than $200,000 in cash and a load vehicle with hidden compartments.

