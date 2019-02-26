COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been charged in a domestic violence shooting that left his brother dead.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says 18-year-old Jalen Ray was charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Calvin J. Ray and other offenses.

Al.com reports that deputies responded to a shooting call Saturday night and found Calvin Ray dead at the scene. Authorities say Jalen Ray is accused of fatally shooting Calvin Ray.

After the initial shooting, officials say Jalen Ray encountered another family member and was shot and injured. Authorities say there are no pending charges against the other involved family member.

It’s unclear if Jalen Ray has a lawyer who could comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.