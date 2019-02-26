MILWAUKEE (AP) - A man charged in the shooting death of a Milwaukee police officer last summer has changed his plea to guilty just as opening statements were to begin in his trial.

Jonathan Copeland Jr. entered the plea Tuesday to killing Michael Michalski as the officer went to a north side home on July 25 to arrest Copeland on a warrant for felony drug crimes.

A jury had been selected Monday for Copeland’s trial on three felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide in the death of the 52-year-old officer. Copeland also faced attempted homicide charges for shooting at two other officers, who were not injured.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss attempted homicide and being a felon in possession of a gun charges.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 3.

