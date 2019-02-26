GATES, N.Y. (AP) - A man charged with stabbing his girlfriend and leaving her to die after she fell from his moving car in western New York has pleaded guilty.

Roger Wiggins entered a plea Monday to second-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Tracy Henton-Williams.

Police say 55-year-old Wiggins stabbed the woman in the chest and neck with a knife before she exited his moving Jeep in June 2018 in Gates, near Rochester.

Authorities say several witnesses rushed to Henton-Williams’ aid, but she died at the scene.

She was a special education teacher’s assistant in Rochester.

Wiggins was arrested after border agents stopped him as he attempted to cross the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge into Canada near Niagara Falls.

He faces up to life in prison during his sentencing scheduled for April 1.

