MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A man charged with murder in one of Tennessee’s oldest cold cases has pleaded not guilty.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 67-year-old Max Benson Calhoun appeared in Monroe County Circuit Court Monday to answer to the charge in the 1973 fatal shooting of John Constant Jr. A Monroe County grand jury indicted Calhoun this month. Prosecutors say they took the case to the grand jury after getting a tip from a dying witness.

Prosecutors have not identified the witness or given any details about the tip other than to say the story doesn’t contradict any of what authorities have suspected for decades.

Investigators found Constant’s body slumped in the cab of his truck in Vonore, Tennessee. He’d been shot at least 17 times.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.